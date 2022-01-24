Atlee to direct Allu Arjun?

Director Atlee, who rendered many hits with Vijay, is currently busy helping a film in Hindi starring Shahrukh Khan. Reports say that soon after completing the film, he would be doing a pan-Indian film with Allu Arjun as hero.

Sources say that the story narrated by Atlee to Allu Arjun has impressed the later. Allu Arjun basking in the success of Pushpa is awaiting the release of its sequel.

Pushpa did well not only in Andhra Pradesh bit also in Tamilnadu and other parts of India.

If all goes well, Atlle’s film with Allu Arjun will begin this year-end.