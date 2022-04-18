‘Aadhar will make it big’

Well known producer and actor Arun Pandian has expressed hope that director Ramnath Palanikumar’s upcoming film, Aadhaar, featuring actor Karunaas in the lead, will go on to emerge as a landmark film in Tamil cinema.

Arun Pandian, in a video clip, said, “After I completed ‘Anbirkiniyal’, I listened to around 10 scripts. All these scripts had a lot of commercial elements in them. Some of them were films of big artistes.

However, I chose just two films. One was a film which features actor Atharvaa in the lead. Sam Anton is the director and the film is called ‘Trigger’.

The other film that I gave my nod to was director Ramnath’s ‘Aadhaar’. It is a wonderful story. After listening to it, I asked the director if whether he would be able to do all that he narrated to me.

Today, after completing the film, I am really happy. This is a film that is steeped in realism. It shows how everybody, including cops, is a prisoner of circumstances. I think I have done justice to my role.’

The event saw the likes of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja’s, Ameer among others taking part.

Ramnath and Karunas have earlier worked together in the film Ambha Samuthiram Ambani. Aadhaar also marks their second collaboration. Ramnath is also known for the film Thirunaal, which stars Jiiva and Nayanthara.

Other than Karunas, Aadhaar also stars Arun Pandian, Ineya, Riythvika, Uma Riyaz Khan, Bahubali Prabakar, and Dileepan. The film has music by and cinematography by Mahesh Muthaiah.