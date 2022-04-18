Simbu croons in The Warriorr

The Warriorr, Ram Pothineni and ace director N Lingusamy’s upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, will be having a special song crooned by leading Kollywood star Simbu aka STR.

The ‘Bullet’ song set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad is a power-packed one that will be an absolute treat to listen and watch, says the team confidently.

Simbu, a good friend of Ram Pothineni, Lingusamy and Devi Sri Prasad, has sung many songs in Tamil and he has given his best to Bullet in The Warriorr.

The mas number is going to be one of the many highlights of the movie, which is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on July 14.

Aadhi Pinisetty, who is popular in both Kollywood and Tollywood, plays the antagonist in The Warriorr, while Krithi Shetty, one of the most happening young actresses of the south, plays the heroine.