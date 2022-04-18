Bindhu Madhavi in a different role

K.Murugan who produced movies like Adithadi, Kusthi, Baskar the Rascal, is producing this new film under the banner M.S Movies.

His one more movie Garuda Panjami starring Prabhudeva and Mahima Nambiyaar is also under production. Naga is now being produced as the second film under the banner.

Bindhu Madhavi is playing as the devotee of manasa devi naga amman who protects the dignity of womens.

Actress Raiza wilson is also playing a role in the film.

Actor Srikanth plays as an archaeologist and there is said to be no pair in the film.

Karunakaran, Rikin Saigal from Mumbai are said to be part of the film.

Charles is bringing the movie to explain Nagaloga which is a mythical place as per vedas still exists in this era through grand graphic visuals.

Music is by Vishal Chandrasekar.