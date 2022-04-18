No personal animosity with Governor: Stalin

Chennai: ‘I don’t have any personal enmity towards Governor R N Ravi who has a pleasant disposition’, Chief Minister M K Stalin said today in the Assembly.

Stalin justified the non-participation in a recent Raj Bhavan event, saying it was because of pendency of the anti-NEET Bill.

He also said that an all-party meeting will be called later, if needed, after looking at the steps taken by the Governor in forwarding the NEET exemption Bill to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Stalin said that it was 70 days since the Assembly re-sent the anti-NEET Bill to Ravi after he had earlier sent it back to the House for reconsideration. Stalin said as per media reports, the Governor will be forwarding the Bill to the President.

The CM said while he did not have any personal grudge against Ravi, the party had no choice but to boycott the ‘At Home’ event since the Governor had not forwarded the bill, passed unanimously by the Tamilnadu Assembly, to the President for his assent.

‘The bill, seeking exemption from NEET, has been stuck at the Raj Bhavan. The Bill passed by the Assembly that celebrated its centenary is lying without any attention there. In such a scenario, participating in the event would have been an insult to every citizen of Tamilnadu and to the dignity of the Assembly,’ he added.