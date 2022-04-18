Udhayanidhi’s Nenjuku Needhi to release 20 May

The makers of the upcoming actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Article 15 remake Nenjuku Needhi have announced that the film is set to hit theatres on May 20.

Zee Studio on Saturday took to Twitter and announced the release date of the film, ‘Mark the date! #NenjukuNeedhi is coming to the big screens on May 20, 2022! #BornEqual.’ (sic) Nenjuku Needhi is written by Anubhav Sinha (who co-wrote and directed Article 15) and is directed by Kanaa-fame Arunraja Kamaraj.

Produced by Zee Studios along with Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects and Romeo Pictures, the film also stars Aari, Tanya Ravichandran, Shivani Rajashekar, Yamini Chander, Suresh Chakravarthi, Ilavarasan, Mayilsamy, Abdool Lee, Ratsasan Saravanan, and others.