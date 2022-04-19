Yogi Adityanath’s new order on religious processions

New Delhi: At a time when incidents of violence during festivals are being reported in some States, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that no religious procession should be taken out without permission and that usage of loudspeakers should not inconvenience others.

In a statement, the government said the directions were being issued as the festivals of Eid and Akshay Tritiya are likely to fall on the same date early next month.

It said that no religious procession or marches will be allowed without proper permission. All organisers will be required to submit an affidavit promising to maintain peace and harmony before permission is given, the statement added. Only those religious traditional festivities will be allowed and new events will not be given permission, a tweet from his official account said.

‘Although mics can be used, make sure the sound does not come out of any premises. Other people should not face any problem,’ he said, adding that no permission should be given to install loudspeakers at new sites.