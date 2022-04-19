ICG conducts oil spill course for 17 countries in Chennai

Chennai: Indian Coast Guard has said it is conducting International Maritime Organisation Level I & II course for 17 friendly foreign countries namely Iran, Comoros, Thailand, Somalia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Seychelles, Bangladesh, South Africa, Vietnam, Madagascar, Yemen and Nigeria in Chennai.

‘The course is sponsored by ITEC division of Indian Ministry of External Affairs. 42 delegates of various maritime agencies of respective countries are participating in the course,’ an official release said.

Aim of the course has been drawn up in line with the government of India’s vision to enhance capacity building in Indian Ocean Region, Indo-Pacific & Gulf of Guinea countries and littoral countries. The participation is encouraging and will enhance professional acumen, awareness, co-ordination and co-operation among the countries in the field of environmental protection, it added. The course will conclude on 29 April.