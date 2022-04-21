12 at IIT-Madras test positive for Covid

Chennai: Amid increasing Covid-19 cases in other parts of the country, 12 members of IIT-Madras today tested positive for coronavirus. This has been confirmed by Tamilnadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan.

These 12 include students and staff members. Out of the 12, three members did not show any symptoms. Radhakrishnan said their contacts are being tested and steps are being taken to intensify control measures in IIT-M campus.

He also said all necessary steps are being taken to prevent any further outbreak of the pandemic in the State. This has come a day after Radhakrishnan urged District Collectors to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is followed in the State.

In a circular, he pointed out to the rise in cases in Delhi where it stood at 632 on Tuesday as against a mere 82 cases on 4 April. Not only had the test positivity rate risen in about 5 per cent from less than 1 per cent there, but neighbouring States such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra had also registered a rise in cases, Dr Radhakrishnan wrote.

Internationally 7.45 lakh cases of Omicron were registered in the week ending 18 April, he added. ‘At a stage when we should aim at virus suppression, it is noticed that isolated cases are still getting reported and we need to keep monitoring the trajectory of cases and also test positivity at district and sub-district levels,’ he stated.