Tamil actress arrested in Mumbai

Chennai: Amravati MP and actress Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai police from their house in suburban Khar Saturday evening amid high drama, hours after the couple cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence.

Navneet Rana was popular in Tamil cinema as Navneet Kaur and played female lead in films such as Ambasamudram Ambani and Arasangam.

She and her husband were booked under section 153A of IPC- promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

Earlier in the day, the Ranas called off their plan of reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai, citing that they do not want to disturb the law and order situation in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city for an event.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, speaking in Nagpur, said the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government’s way of handling the entire episode was very childish.

Shiv Sena workers had gathered in large numbers outside the apartment of the Rana couple in Mumbai this morning, and shouted slogans after they announced their decision to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’, the CM’s residence.