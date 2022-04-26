UGC coming up with National Digital University: Chairman

Udhagamandalam: The Union Grants Commission (UGC) is coming up with a National Digital University with a central hub, its Chairman Prof M.Jagadesh Kumar said here.

In his special address at the inauguration event of the two-day conference of Vice-Chancellors of State and Private Universities at Raj Bhavan, he said the Digital University with central hub and spokes model with universities across the country and the world to give students a deep, dynamic and progressive learning with internships, online education, experiencial learning with multi entry programme and multi exit programme.

He also said that UGC is ready to give approval for any new innovative and constructive programmes proposed by the universities.

Jagadesh Kumar said the UGC has been formulating various measures to transform the higher education sector to build a strong and progressive India with the participation of the youths.

‘The transformation of the higher education sector was to make it more effective and efficient in making the youths particularly from the rural areas, poor families and with rural background–who are the pillars of Nation tomorrow–in building a strong and progressive India’, he added.