Governor can’t act against Constitution, says OPS

Chennai: ‘No Governor can act against the Constitution, which has provided certain powers exclusively to the post’, said Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam.

‘Those who held the post of Governors had to function within the limits

of the Constitution’, he said, while replying to questions on the Bill adopted by the ruling DMK, empowering the government to appoint VCs for State

Universities.

On the Bill, he said there had been two sets of views on who should be the

appointing authority — the Governor or the government, though there was

no stipulation in the Constitution. It was for the government to decide the

issue.

On the reason for staging a walkout when the Bill was passed, Panneerselvam and former Minister K P Munusamy said the action was to protest against the unwarranted remark made by the Minister towards one of their colleagues. The BJP too staged a walkout.