Coal shortage: Delhi warns of power outage for Metro, hospitals

New Delhi: The Delhi government has said coal in two of the five stations it sources power from would last only about one or two days and requested the Union government to provide them with enough stock.

The Delhi government has warned of a possible setback in providing uninterrupted electricity supply to important establishments in the capital, including Metro trains and hospitals.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain held an emergency meeting to assess the situation and wrote to the Centre requesting it to ensure adequate coal availability to power plants that supply electricity to the national capital.

The government’s appeal to the Centre came on a day when the Capital’s power demand crossed the 6,000 megawatts (MW) per day mark for the first time in the month of April. Delhi’s average peak power demand over the last three years is 4,500MW per day, officials said.

‘Due to disruption of power supply from Dadri-II and Unchahar power stations, there may be a problem in 24-hours power supply to many essential institutions, including Delhi Metro and Delhi government hospitals,’ a government statement read.