Stalin ups pressure on Centre over Lanka aid

Chennai: After adopting an unanimous resolution in the Tamilnadu Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to accord permission to facilitate early movement of food, essential goods and lifesaving medicines to the people of Sri Lanka hit by the economic crisis.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, enclosing the copies of the Assembly resolution, he drew his attention to the serious economic crisis that has engulfed Sri Lanka and has pushed millions of Sri Lankans into hardship and misery.

The situation is reported to be getting worse with every passing day. Hence the unfolding humanitarian crisis must be addressed immediately.

‘I had already brought this urgent issue to your kind notice in my memorandum submitted by me on 31 March informing that the TN government is willing to provide essential commodities and lifesaving medicines to the people, who are in dire need of them’, the Chief Minister said.

He also recalled the letter written to the External Affairs Minister on 15 April and over the telecon with him, reiterating the same request and sought early clearances and facilitation from the Union government to commence our supply of aid.

But we have not received any official communication on our request so far, Stalin said.

Meanwhile, reports of untold sufferings and unrest in our neighborhood have been pouring in every day, he said.

‘Considering this critical situation, the august House of the Tamilnadu Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution today, urging the Indian government to positively consider our request to immediately despatch the much needed supplies’, Stalin said.

During the deliberations that preceded the passing of the resolution in the House, all the political parties represented in the Assembly voiced their deep concern over the Sri Lankan situation and also the need for extending a helping hand in time, without further delay, he said.

‘I wish to share and convey the collective sentiments of the people of Tamilnadu as reflected by the unanimous resolution passed today’, the Chief Minister said.

‘With a deep sense of urgency and concern, I urge you to immediately issue the necessary directions to the Ministry of External Affairs to process and facilitate early movement of food, essential goods and lifesaving medicines from Tamil Nadu to the people of Sri Lanka’, he

said, adding, he was enclosing a copy of the resolution passed by the Tamilnadu Legislative Assembly for his perusal.