Sri Lanka to form all-party govt with new PM

Chennai: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to form an all-party government under a new Prime Minister by replacing his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, reports from the island nation said.

‘President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed that a national council will be appointed to name a new Prime Minister and Cabinet comprised of all parties in Parliament,’ senior leader Maithripala Sirisena said after meeting with the President.

Sirisena, who was the President before Rajapaksa took over, was a governing party lawmaker before defecting along with about 40 other legislators earlier this month.

Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst economic crises resulting in widespread protests against the Rajapaksa family leaders. Sri Lankans on Thursday participated in a general strike calling for the resignation of President Rajapaksa.