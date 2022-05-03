Double delight for Zee5

Following the grand success of Darbuka Siva’s Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee and the Vemal starrer Vilangu, Zee5 released Anantham and Karmegam.

Director Priya’s Anantham has become an enchantment for audiences from all walks of life, who are celebrating the Originals for its emotional connection. Indeed, it has been acclaimed as the tribute to every sweet home that amalgamates myriad memories.

The well-written characterisations, realistic approach in storytelling laced with different emotions, and all these aspects adorned with stellar performances of actors, have garnered phenomenal reach. The heart-warming performances of Prakash Raj, Sampath, John Vijay, Samyuktha, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, and other actors have escalated the Originals to a greater magnitude.

Besides, Radhika Sarathkumar’s spellbinding performance in Kaarmegam, an emotional drama has wowed the audiences for many reasons including the colossal performances, and gripping narration.