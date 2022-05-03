Washington Sundar suffers another injury

Mumbai : Team India and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar has injured his bowling hand again, revealed SRH head coach Tom Moody, raising doubts over the all-rounder’s availability for the next game against Delhi Capitals.

Washington, who made a comeback in the game against the Gujarat Titans after missing three matches due to split webbing in his bowling hand, re-injured the same area while fielding against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (May 1).

Following which the off-spinner was unable to bowl a single ball in Sunrisers’ 13-run loss to CSK. While he did come down to bat, his stay in the middle lasted only two balls.

It’s very unfortunate that he had a knock on the same hand were he split his webbing. It had healed completely but he re-injured that area, it’s not injured to the point that he needs it re-stitched, Moody said at the post-match presentation.

But unfortunately, it wasn’t in a state were he could bowl. It really did have an impact on for us in that early phase of bowling, given he has such a critical bowler for us, he added.