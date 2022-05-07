US court dismisses Donald Trump’s plea to lift Twitter ban

A lawsuit filed by former US president Donald Trump seeking to reinstate his banned Twitter account was tossed out Friday by a federal judge in California.

The suit’s argument that Twitter had “censored” Trump in violation of free speech rights was weak, since the First Amendment bars government bodies — not private businesses — from interfering with what citizens say, the judge said in his ruling.

“The amended complaint does not plausibly allege a First Amendment claim against Twitter,” US District Court Judge James Donato said in a ruling dismissing the lawsuit.

“The TOS (terms of service) gave Twitter contractual permission to act as it saw fit with respect to any account or content for any or no reason.”

Donato left the door open for the suit — which was filed by Trump, the American Conservative Union, and a few people who contended they were “de-platformed” — to be modified and refiled.