Russia’s military action in Ukraine a ‘timely response’ to West: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said that Moscow’s military action in Ukraine is “a timely and necessary response” to the Western policies. President Putin

also likened his country’s action in Ukraine to the Soviet fighting in World War II, according to international media reports.

Putin also vowed that “as in 1945, the victory will be ours” as he congratulated former Soviet nations on the 77th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II.

“Today, our soldiers, as their ancestors, are fighting side by side to liberate their native land from the Nazi filth with the confidence that, as in 1945, victory will be ours,” said Putin, who ordered his troops into Ukraine in February.

“Today, it is our common duty to prevent the rebirth of Nazism which caused so much suffering to the peoples of different countries,” said Putin adding that, ”new generations may be worthy of the memory of their fathers and grandfathers”.