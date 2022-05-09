Huge win for CSK

Mumbai : Chennai Super Kings bowled out Delhi Capitals out for 117 to secure a massive 91-run win in IPL 2022 on Sunday.

Chasing a 209-run target, DC faced early setbacks with debutant KS Bharat (8) and David Warner (19) departing inside the Powerplay. Mitchell Marsh (20) and Rishabh Pant (21) attempted at a counter-attack after the early blows but attempted one shot too many, as Moeen Ali dismissed both players. Their wickets triggered a batting collapse as DC went from 72/3 to 85/7 within 21 deliveries. While Moeen picked three wickets in four overs, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, and Dwayne Bravo picked two each. Earlier, Devon Conway (87) shined with the bat while MS Dhoni (21 no) and Shivam Dube (32) made important contributions as CSK reached 208/6 in 20 overs.

Devon Conway, MoM, said, ‘ The thought process was just about keeping it simple. It was just about communicating with Ruturaj. With Hussey, I just discussed about how the surface would be and who the bowlers would be to target. I am just happy to build that partnership up with Rutu, and the way he’s playing, he makes my job easier. I have to be true to myself, authentic to myself. I look to play cricket shots and just assess where to put my foot down. I have to give credit to MS, because I got out trying to play the sweep in the last game, and he told me to look to play straight.’

MS Dhoni, Winning captain, said, ‘It really helps. It would have been better if we would have had a win like this somewhere early. It was a perfect game. The batters did really well. It was a toss where we wanted to win and field first, but in the heart, I was fine to lose the toss. The ball stops and comes, and it behaves only after 13-14 overs. Everybody contributed a bit. Runs on the board really help, and it was important to restrict their big-hitters. Both Simarjeet and Mukesh have taken time to mature. They have the capability, the more they play, the better they’ll get at game sense. It is ultimately about reading which is a good delivery to bowl and which is a delivery to not bowl.

In T20 cricket, it is all about knowing which delivery not to bowl. I don’t like going in and hitting straightaway. But with only 12 deliveries left, if a few of us contribute with scores of 8 off 2, it helps. But scoring just 2 or 3 runs doesn’t help. I am not a big fan of maths. Even in school I wasn’t good at it. Thinking of the NRR doesn’t help. You just want to enjoy the IPL. When two other teams are playing, you don’t want to be under pressure and thinking. You just have to think about what to do in the next game. If we make the playoffs, great. But even if we don’t it’s not the end of the world.’

Rishabh Pant, losing captain, said, ‘I think they outplayed us in all departments. As Delhi Capitals we have played a lot of close games, there had to be a game where there is a massive difference between the two sides and unfortunately we are on the receiving end. I thought we were getting better but that is not the case. The only thing we can look forward to is the next three matches, if we win them then we will qualify. There is a fair bit going on amongst us, especially Covid and we had few stomach infections, but we are not making an excuse and we just want to keep improving. Right now we can be more positive and that’s what we are going to be talking about to the boys, let’s be more proactive and let’s be in a good frame of mind to make good decisions in the next few matches.’