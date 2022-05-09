Marina Dolphins wins title

Chennai : Tamilnadu Badminton Super League – Second Season in Chennai kick started from 30 April to 8 May at Fireball Badminton Academy, Magappair in association with Tamilnadu Badminton Association (TNBA).

The brand ambassador of this season are cricketers Suresh Raina and Murali Vijay.

Tamilnadu Badminton Super League is the representation of valour, grit and strength channelized through the means of a sport. India has given the world the opportunity to understand several iconic sporting events.

Badminton, however gave the country one of its first sporting legends. TNBSL is working towards creating more such champions. With eight fantastic teams charging to a splendid victory, TNBSL – season 2, to keep the competitive spirit soaring high.

Marina Dolphins overcame a fighting Namakkal Killadis (3-1) in a thrilling clash to claim their title at the second season of Tamilnadu Badminton Super League.

The grand finale was graced by Dr M Mathiventhan, Tourism Development Minister – Tamilnadu, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, Treasurer BAI & President of TNBA, Ve. Arunachallam, EC Member BAI & Secretary TNBA, K.Ganapathy, MLA – Karapakkam, Joseph Samuel, MLA – Ambattur, Actor Arya and Actor Bharath.

This season Chennai Super Stars, Marina Dolphins, Villupuram Falcon Fire, Kovai Kombans, Namakkal Kiladis, Trichy Blasters, Madurai Eagles and Tirupur Warriors competed against each other to fight a fitting finale.

The matches were played in the format of Men Singles, Men Doubles, Mixed Doubles Jr., Mixed Doubles Sr. and Junior Boys Singles.