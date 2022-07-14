PETRONAS to partner with Tata Motors

Chennai : PETRONAS Lubricants (India) Pvt. Ltd (PLIPL) and Tata Motors announced their new partnership today at a signing ceremony, making PETRONAS Lubricants a strategic lubricants partner for Tata Motors’ Commercial vehicles. Speaking on this partnership, Giuseppe Pedretti, Regional Managing Director – Asia for PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) said, “It is a matter of great pride for us to partner with Tata Motors, the leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, from the house of the globally admired Tata Group. We are excited to see how this strategic partnership helps elevate both PLI and Tata Motors to the next level.” Pranav Bhanage, CEO of PLIPL said, “This partnership further strengthens the relationship between our two organizations given that we also supply lubricants for Tata Motors’ Passenger vehicles and is a testimony to the quality of our PETRONAS Fluid Technology Solutions.” Commenting on the alliance, R. Ramakrishnan – Global Head, Customer Care, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to have PETRONAS as Tata Motors’ strategic lubricant partner for our commercial vehicles. This partnership will further increase the accessibility of Tata Motors Genuine Oil, at competitive prices to our customers.’