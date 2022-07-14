Vegetable oils import down by bit in June 2022

New Delhi : More than a month after Indonesia lifted the ban on exports, India’s June import of vegetable oils was reported at 991,650 tonnes in June this year compared to 9,96,014 tonnes in June 2021, down by 0.44 per cent, data showed on Wednesday. According to the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEAI), the 991,650 tonnes imports this year comprised 941,471 tonnes of edible oils and 50,179 tonnes of non-edible oils. Indonesian palm oil exports had plummeted to a 10 years low due to restrictions imposed on April 28 by the government, resulting in very high stock and full tanks at factories there. Market reports suggest stock is over 8.5 million tonnes, SEAI Executive Director B.V. Mehta said.