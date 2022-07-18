VP polls: NDA’s Dhankhar files his nomination

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination for the Vice Presidential elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar will contest against Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the August 6 Vice Presidential election 2022. J agdeep Dhankhar`s resignation as West Bengal Governor has been accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind. “T he President has accepted the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal. The President is pleased to appoint La. Ganesan, the Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the Governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of West Bengal until regular arrangements are made,” said an official statement on Sunday.