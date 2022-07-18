Creating awareness on breast cancer

Chennai: SIMS Hospital in association with Happy Mom Health Care Services organised a conference to discuss and update Differential Diagnosis in Breast & Nipple Pain during Lactation as part of the Clinical updates in Indian breastfeeding Practice.

A press release said that the conference congregated around 100 high profile doctors and nursing professionals from across South India.

The conference was inaugurated by Valarmathi, the Chief Guest for the event.

SIMS Hospital also announced the launch of a dedicated Lactation Management Clinic on this occasion.

Speaking on the event Dr Jayashree Jayakrishnan, clinical physiotherapist – Happy Mom Healthcare said, “Breastfeeding not only saves lives, but also helps improve the health and wellbeing of women & infants. Educational sessions on breastfeeding for healthcare professionals is the need of the hour. Such knowledge transfer programs enables them with the necessary knowledge and skills to deal with the challenges of breastfeeding in different clinical scenarios. The previous conferences were well accepted by the medical fraternity and has been encouraging for us to organizing this 4th edition.”

Commenting on the occasion, Dr E Padmapriya, senior consultant Neonatology, said, “Dedicating to the mothers and mothers-to-be, this educational conference was hugely successful as it presented a comprehensive outlook on breastfeeding and different health conditions and infections which can probably occur”.

Adding to this, Raju Sivasamy, vice president, said “We, at SIMS Hospital are elated to have organized one of the most successful conference which witnessed a presence of around 100 specialized doctors and nursing professionals from all over South India. Breastfeeding and lactation are important topics that has to be touched upon by the doctors and here expert doctors in this speciality came together to emphasise on the clinical updates. We are also very happy to have associated with Happy Mom Healthcare Services for this informative session.”