TN govt not interested in developing cities’

Chennai: BJP state president K Annamalai said the Centre was ready to provide funds for the development of urban Tamilnadu under the Smart City scheme, but the state government was not interested in developing the cities.

Addressing a public meeting at Palladam in Tirupur district on Sunday night, Annamalai said the Centre has so far given Rs 2,800-odd crore for Smart City work in Tirupur.

“But the roads in Tirupur are riddled with potholes. Where has the money given by the Centre to develop the city gone?” he asked.

Annamalai said the Centre wants to develop Tirupur and other cities, but the state was not executing the development projects.

Annamalai said when there was unprecedented cotton price hike, union textile minister Piyush Goyal visited Tirupur, initiated series of efforts and brought the prices under control. But when poultry segment in Palladam is facing a problem, the state has not taken any steps to resolve it.

Annamalai said if the state government failed to hold a tripartite meeting with poultry farmers (who seek better prices for chicken) and poultry companies to resolve the problem, BJP would take up the issue.