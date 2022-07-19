‘TN is one of the best States for doing business’

Tamilnadu’s goal of achieving the $1trillion GSDP mark by 2030 was attainable due to the advantages that the State has, said Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday.

Delivering his inaugural address at the India – Western Australia session organised by the CII and the government of Western Australia here on Monday, he said, “The chief minister’s vision is to make the state a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and is achievable as Tamil Nadu is India’s second largest economy, third largest in exports and is one of the best States for doing business.” Noting that India is predicted to be the fastest growing and the largest economy in the world in the coming years, he said “By 2030, India will be larger than the US and the European Union are today and roughly on par with the China of today. Australia in turn will play a key role in the growth of India as there is no single major market with more growth opportunities for Australian business than India. Though India’s value of Australia-India trade has grown, Western Australia’s trade with India needs to catch up as there is tremendous potential for us to tap into,” said Thiaga Rajan, who is also minister for human resource management.