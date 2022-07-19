AIADMK violence: Summons issued to partymen

Royapettah police have issued summons to several persons across the State in connection with the July 11 violence at the AIADMK headquarters, after scrutinising videos and CCTV camera footage. Police sources said summons have been issued to at least 15 persons from Madurai and Theni, believed to be supporters of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and also supporters of Edappadi K Palaniswami. In the riot-like situation that prevailed outside AIADMK headquarters on July 11, 47 persons including two policemen were injured. Panneerselvam’s supporters broke open the locked door of the party headquarters to make way for their leader’s entry. Police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control after resorting to a mild lathi charge. Royapettah police had arrested 14 persons in connection with the violence and have backed them under sections of the IPC including 147 (rioting), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), and 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from duty), among others.