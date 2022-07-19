LS adjourned after uproar

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs on the issues of price hike and inflation. Speaker Om Birla said as per rules, it is not allowed to bring placards inside the Hous. He then adjourned the House proceedings till 2 pm due to sloganeering by Opposition MPs. Earlier, Modi held discussions on government strategy in Parliament with his top Ministers, for the ongoing Monsoon session. On day one of the session, Modi had urged MPs to ‘discuss with an open mind’. Meanwhile, the government is set to table The Weapons of Mass Destruction & their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022′ in the Rajya Sabha amid possibilities of the opposition continuing to demand a discussion on GST rate hike, Agnipath Scheme & other issues.