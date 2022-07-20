Modi gives success mantra to Indian team in CWG 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian contingent which will represent the nation in Birmingham during the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday and urged them to face their opponents with the mantra of “Kyu Pade Ho Chakkar Me Koi Nahi Hai Takkar Me”. The interaction took place via virtual conferencing mode. During his meeting with athletes, PM Modi wished athletes luck for the multi-sport event and hoped for their success. In his interaction, Prime Minister noted how this time period is in a way most important in the history of Indian sports. “oday’s time is in a way the most important period in the history of Indian sports. Today, the spirit of players like you is also high, the training is also getting better and the atmosphere in the country towards sports is also tremendous. You are all climbing new peaks, making new summits,” said Modi.