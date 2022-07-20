Student’s death: NCPCR chief to visit Kallakurichi 27 July

‘I will be visiting Kallakurichi, Tamilnadu on 27 July to inquire into the case of suspicious death of a girl child in a residential school, said Priyank Kanoonga, chairperson, National Commission for Protection for Children Rights said.Sources say that he would be meeting the parents of the deceased student and visit the school campus where she allegedly committed suicide. Meanwhile, the Tamilnadu government on Tuesday shifted the Collector and superintendent of police of Kallakurichi district in the wake of violence following the death of the student and assured all support to the affected family and the students.Sate School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said he and Public Works Department Minister E V Velu consoled the parents of the girl whose body was found in the school hostel on July 13.