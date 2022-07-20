India logs 20557 new cases

India logged 20,557 new coronavirus infections taking the active cases to 1,45,654 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The active cases had been showing an upward trend since May 23.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,825 with 40 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.57 per cent, according to the ministry.