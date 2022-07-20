‘TN needs NEET exemption’

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian today said that Tamilnadu needs immediate exemption from NEET. The Minister said, ‘A detailed report will be submitted to the Centre of the negative effects of NEET on students. We are confident that considering the future of students in Tamilnadu, the Centre will give NEET Exemption to students’. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that clarification has been sought from the Tamilnadu Government on a Bill that seeks to dispense with National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions in medical colleges in the State. Responding to a question by S Venkatesan, Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra said in a written reply that the ‘The Tamilnadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021’, reserved by the Governor of Tamil Nadu, for consideration and assent of the President of India was received in the Ministry on May 2.