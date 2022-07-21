India logs 21,566 fresh cases

India saw a single-day rise of 21,566 coronavirus cases, the highest in 152 days, taking its Covid tally to 4,38,25,185, while the number of active cases in the country climbed to 1,48,881 on Thursday, the Union health ministry said.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,25,870 with 45 more fatalities, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.34 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 3,227 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.