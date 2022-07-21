Sonia in ED office for questioning

Congress president Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in connection with the National Herald case. The ED had earlier accepted Sonia Gandhi’s written request seeking deferment of summons after she tested positive for Covid.

She left the ED office from the Congress headquarters accompanied by Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka.

This is the first time that any federal probe agency will be questioning the Congress president.

Earlier, the ED had questioned Rahul Gandhi for over 50 hours in five days at the agency’s headquarters in Delhi.