India logs 21,880 new cases

India saw a single day rise of 21,880 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,38,47,065, while the active cases rose to 1,49,482, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today. The death count climbed to 5,25,930 with 60 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 601 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.