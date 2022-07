DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi after he developed health complications.

A team of doctors are treating him and he is doing well, say reports.

Tiruchi Siva is a MP representing Tamilnadu in the Rajya Sabha. Hewas elected in 1996, 2002, 2007, 2014 and 2020. He is a orator and a writer. A few days ago, je was part of the DMK team that called on Prime Minister Modi and invited him to inaugurate 44th Annual Chess Olympiad to be held in Mamallapuram.