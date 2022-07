Actor-director T Rajendar returned this morning from USA after his treatment.

Speaking to media persons, TR said, ‘Thanks to the prayers of the fans and public, I have come back with the same spirit and faith’.

TR, who suffered heart-related issue, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai and was taken to the US on 14 June for advanced treatment.

He was accompanied by his wife Usha, his son Kuralarasan on the occasion. His fans gathered in large numbers at the airport to receive him.