Perfect ten for Tamil cinema in National awards

In the 69th National Film Awards, Tamil cinema hogged limelight winning 10 awards. Soorarai Pottru won five awards, Mandela bagged two awards and Sivaranjanyum Sila Pengalum won three awards.

The awards won by Soorarai Pottru include Best Actor for Suriya, Best Actress for Aparna Balamurali, Best Music Composer (background score) G V Prakash, Best Screenplay and Best Feature Film.

Mandela won award for best dialogue director and Indira Gandhi award for best debutant filmmaker. Both bagged by Madonne Ashwin.

Director Vasanth’s Sivaranjaniyum Sila Pengalum won award for best Tamil feature film, best supporting actress to Lakshmipriya Chandramouli and best editor Sreekar Prasad.