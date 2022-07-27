India to host 2025 Women’s WC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on finally unveiled the host countries for the next major ICC tournaments in the women’s category, with India to host the marquee 50-over 2025 World Cup.h Te next ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025 will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka will host the ICC Women’s T20 Champions Trophy in 2027 subject to them qualifying for the event. Bangladesh will be hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup for the second time around. The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Clare Connor, Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt.The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management. Women’s T20I cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year, with the top eight teams competing for the gold medal.