ED asks Sonia to appear again today

A day after the Enforcement Directorate questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi for over six hours on the second day of her appearance in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, the 75-year-old has been asked to appear again on Wednesday, officials said.

She left the agency’s office in central Delhi just before 7 pm on Tuesday after recording her statement.

Sonia Gandhi reached the ED office on Tuesday morning with her armed security cover, accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

As Rahul Gandhi left for the protest, Priyanka Gandhi stayed back at the agency’s office.

Officials said that on Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi’s response was sought to around 30 questions regarding her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and Young Indian Pvt Ltd, the company under investigation.