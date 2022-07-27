Modi’s two-day schedule in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Chennai airport at 4.45 pm tomorrow by an IAF flight from Ahmedabad. He will meet the dignitaries and leaders of political parties for 35 minutes and reach the INS Adyar helipad at 5.45 pm by air. From there, the Prime Minister will reach Nehru stadium by road.

After inaugurating the Chess Olympiad, he will stay at Raj Bhavan. AIADMK leaders, including O Panneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami, and leaders of the BJP State unit are likely to meet him.

The next day, after attending the 42nd convocation of Anna University, the Prime Minister will leave Chennai at 11.55 am by an IAF flight.