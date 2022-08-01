‘No monkeypox cases in TN’

Tamilnadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday ruled out reports of monkeypox in the state and said rumours of positive cases were being spread by a section of media.

The Minister for Health and Family Welfare reiterated his earlier comments that the health department has intensified the screening procedures at 13 locations bordering Tamil Nadu with Kerala and also at the four international airports present in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, he said people who come by road in the 13 locations and at the airports are checked for rashes on their face or in their hands.

There was no positive report of monkeypox in Tamil Nadu as of now while two children from Canada and US, who had rashes on their faces, tested negative for the disease, Subramanian said.