Following water being let out to Tamilnadu from Karnataka and Kerala after heavy rains, Chief Minister MK Stalin today chaired a meeting with the 14 district Collectors of agricultural areas in Secretariat.

During the meeting that took place through video conferencing, Stalin instructed officials to monitor the situation closely and take necessary action.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and Disaster Management and Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran were present in the meeting.