Tension prevailed at Vepery Veterinary College today after two girl students attempted suicide.

Reports say that they tried to take the extreme step by consuming a chemical. People spotted them in serious condition and alerted college officials. Both the girls were immediately rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in critical condition.

Vepery Police rushed to the spot and conducted enquires. The reason for the incident is not known. A thorough investigation is on, say police.