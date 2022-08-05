ED raids at various places in city

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at various paces in Chennai in connection to the Chinese Visa Scam case, in which Congress leader Karti Chidambaram is also an accused. Also, former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar’s residence in Foreshore Estate and other places were being searched, according to sources.

ED has registered the money laundering case against Karti and others in the alleged scam about the issuance of a visa to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the Union home minister.

ED has said that the actual magnitude or volume of the processed or laundered money in the case was yet to be established during the investigation and the bribe amount of Rs 50 lakh in the CBT case cannot be taken or considered as the basis of the present case.