Stalin changes Twitter DP

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin has changed his Twitter profile picture, putting up a photograph of M Karunanidhi with the Indian tricolour in the background, while stating his late father had ensured flag hoisting rights for CMs.

Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK, changed his picture days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi put a ‘tiranga’ (Tricolour) as the display picture of his social media accounts and urged people to the same as part of a collective effort to celebrate the national flag to mark 75 years of the country’s independence.

”Muthamil arignar (Tamil scholar) Kalaignar ensured the right of state Chief Ministers hoisting the (national) flag on August 15 in 1974,” Stalin said in a tweet