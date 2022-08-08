Maintain water level at Mullaperiyar, says OPS

AIADMK coordinator and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday urged the state government to maintain the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam at 142 feet as per the Supreme Court order.

Accusing the ruling government, Panneerselvam said, “When AIADMK was in power, the Mullaperiyar dam was held up to 142 feet several times but this system was not followed for two years after DMK came to power.” At present, the level of Mullaperiyar dam has reached 137 feet due to continuous rains in Western Ghats and catchment areas. Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin asking him to take steps to release the excess water.