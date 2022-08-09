India logs 12,751 Covid cases

India recorded 12,751 new Covid 19 cases and 42 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 9), the total recovery rate reached around 98.51 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,35,16,071.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India decreased to 1,31,807, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,35,510.

A decrease of 3,703 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,772. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on August 9 was recorded 3.50 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.69%.