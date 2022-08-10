A milestone moment

Methra Industries celebrated its 12th anniversary in Chennai recently. CELL O CON AAC Autoclaved Aerated Concrete blocks is the maiden green product of Methra Industries India. All products are green construction materials manufactured in a fully automizsed plant-based on a computerised design mix with SCADA technology, a press release said.

Dr Venkatesan, Managing Director, Methra Industries, C R Raju, p resident, The Indian Institute of Architects, Mumbai, T Loganathan, chairman, The Indian Institute of Architects, Tamilnadu Chapter, R avi Meenakshisundaram, Chairperson,

Institute of Indian Interior Designers, Chennai Chapter, K Senthil Kumar, president, School of Architecture and Planning Alumni Association, Anna university and Bhaskar, director of operations were present on the occasion.